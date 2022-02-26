LUNA is outpacing Bitcoin in Gains: Is it a good time to buy?

LUNA outperforms the market as it closes the week higher by over 40%. LUNA gains were driven by the formation of a UST reserve worth $1 billion in BTC. LUNA needs to break through key weekly …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How Bitcoin Ends Injustice And The Importance Of Orange-Pilling Activists - February 26, 2022
- Millions in Bitcoin donations pour into Ukraine - February 26, 2022
- Bitcoin moves to $39k liquidating $170 million in short positions - February 26, 2022