A 36-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district has been cheated of more than Rs 77 lakh by a person after being assured of good returns by getting into bitcoin trading, police said on Monday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Suddenly Pump Wiping Over $70M In Shorts: Analyst Says, ‘Welcome To Uptober’, Foresees King Crypto Marching Towards $40K Easily - October 2, 2023
- Lured by good returns on bitcoin trading, Mumbai man loses over Rs 77 lakh - October 2, 2023
- Bitcoin Advances to Six-Week High as New Quarter Sees Inflows - October 2, 2023