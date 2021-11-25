Macro guru Raoul Pal is saying that millennial investors are opting to invest in Bitcoin (BTC) instead of traditional assets like gold. In a new interview wi …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Millennials Migrating to Bitcoin From Gold and Traditional Finance – Here’s Why - November 25, 2021
- Can Bitcoin work as a currency despite its volatility? - November 25, 2021
- BOE Chief Is Worried by El Salvador’s Move to Adopt Bitcoin - November 25, 2021