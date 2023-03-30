The growing hype surrounding Ordinals has established Bitcoin as an emerging frontier for trading digital collectibles. And as the landscape develops, the Solana-based NFT marketplace Magic Eden has …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Magic Eden’s New Bitcoin NFT Marketplace Dominates Ordinals Market - March 30, 2023
- Gamma.io, Xverse And Bitcoin Magazine To Host Ordinals Alley At Miami Bitcoin Conference - March 30, 2023
- Space Force major to Pentagon: Mine Bitcoin! - March 30, 2023