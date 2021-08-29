The cryptocurrency market has been on a tear over the last month as Bitcoin price climbed 73% from a low of $29,200 on July 20 to a high of $50,478 on Aug. 26, a move that has warranted caution from …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD May Revisit $50,000 Resistance - August 29, 2021
- ‘Major catalyst’ needed to send Bitcoin price to a new ATH, says analyst - August 29, 2021
- Bitcoin: The First And Final Rival Money - August 29, 2021