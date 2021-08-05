This has been a big week in crypto, with some controversy coming out of D.C., Ethereum going through a major upgrade, and a close cousin on Bitcoin potentially switching to Proof of Stake.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Jamie Dimon Doesn’t Give A Sh*t About Bitcoin But JPMorgan Is Now Pitching An In-House Bitcoin Fund To Wealthy Clients - August 5, 2021
- Major Ethereum Upgrade, Staking Bitcoin?, And A Hidden Threat To Crypto In The Infrastructure Bill - August 5, 2021
- Grayscale Hires Global Head Of ETFs, Says It Is 100% Committed To Converting Its Largest Bitcoin Fund - August 4, 2021