Most Salvadorans disagree with the government’s decision to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, with many unaware of how to use the digital currency and distrustful of the project, a poll by the Central …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Majority of Salvadorans do not want bitcoin, poll shows - September 2, 2021
- El Salvador is making bitcoin ‘legal tender’ — but don’t expect the dollar to disappear there - September 2, 2021
- “We don’t know anything”: Salvadorans worry about Bitcoin becoming legal tender - September 2, 2021