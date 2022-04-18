During the Bitcoin 2022 Conference in Miami, Florida, Cointelegraph caught up with Ricardo Salinas, the founder and chairman at Grupo Salinas, in an exclusive sit-down interview. As an early Bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Making Bitcoin legal tender in Mexico will be ‘an uphill battle,’ says Ricardo Salinas - April 17, 2022
- First Mover Asia: Terra is 2022’s Version of Corporate Bitcoin Buying; Cryptos Hold Steady in Weekend Trading - April 17, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today April 17: BTC Retreats; Could it be a Recovery to $42,000 Resistance? - April 17, 2022