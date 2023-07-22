The Bitcoin community is pulsing with anticipation. In less than 280 days, the Bitcoin blockchain will go through its fourth reward halving event, an occasion where the reward for mining new blocks, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Making sense of Bitcoin reward halving - July 22, 2023
- Bitcoin has most compelling growth outlook of any crypto, investors say – survey - July 22, 2023
- Should I Buy Bitcoin Now? Is This BTC Alternative The Next Altcoin To Explode - July 22, 2023