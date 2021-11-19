A Southern California man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for operating an unlicensed business that exchanged at least $13 million in Bitcoin and cash, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Weekend reads: After bitcoin’s awful week, where will it go next? - November 19, 2021
- SEC rejects VanEck ETF that directly tracks bitcoin - November 19, 2021
- Man gets 3-year prison sentence for Bitcoin money laundering - November 19, 2021