A FREE State man has lost his car and more than R200 000 to former Generations actress Letoya Makhene’s bogus Bitcoin investment scheme. In what looks like a script straight from Hollywood, with a …
Read Full Story
- Man loses money, car to Makhene’s Bitcoin scam - October 16, 2022
- ‘A $28 Trillion Opportunity’—Crypto Braced For A Huge Earthquake As The Price Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Solana, Cardano And Dogecoin Swing - October 16, 2022
- I’ve Already Made 158% on Bitcoin. Here’s Why I Keep Holding. - October 16, 2022
Discussion about this post