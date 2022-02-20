Soon after he received a call from a person named Arav Khurana who introduced a Bitcoin Mining Scheme. Initially, he invested Rs 2,000 and immediately received the promised amount. Thinking it is a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Former State Lawmaker Wants To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender In California - February 20, 2022
- Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH/USD Drops to $300 Support - February 20, 2022
- Man nabbed from Bengaluru for ‘duping teacher over bitcoin’ - February 20, 2022