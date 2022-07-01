Man wants $2M in Bitcoin — not cash — for his NYC pad: ‘I believe in crypto’
2022-07-01
Manhattanite Ronen Segev is doubling down on cratering crypto — after his own investments have dropped by nearly $1M — by hawking his $2M Columbus Circle condo for Bitcoin or Ethereum instead of …
