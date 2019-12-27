Craig Wright, a man who claims he invented Bitcoin, was recently ordered by a judge in Florida to surrender around $3 billion of his holdings in the cryptocurrency, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin set to test $7,000 in Christmas hangover - December 27, 2019
- Man Who Claims He Invented Bitcoin Says He Can’t Access Fortune - December 27, 2019
- FINRA Bars Bitcoin-Bewitched Broker - December 27, 2019