Ilya Lichtenstein, one of the crypto industry’s most high-stakes criminals, is now helping federal prosecutors in their case against Bitcoin Fog, one of the mixing services he said he’d used to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- MicroStrategy’s stock deemed a ‘buy,’ with bitcoin’s halving a budding catalyst - February 27, 2024
- White House Highlights Bitcoin Mining’s Strain on Power Grid - February 27, 2024
- Man Who Laundered Billions in Bitcoins Says Bitcoin Fog Was a Help: Bloomberg - February 27, 2024