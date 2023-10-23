The value of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surged to levels around $30,000, largely attributed to the renewed optimism for Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval of ETFs, as well as positive marke …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bitcoin Price To Retest YTD High - October 23, 2023
- Bitcoin spiked 58% in last 1 year. Is this the time to relook at cryptocurrencies as a credible asset class? - October 23, 2023
- MARA Vs RIOT: The Ultimate Winner For Best Returns If You Invested $1,000 In These Two Stocks When Bitcoin Was Under $17,000 - October 23, 2023