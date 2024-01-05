Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc., a leading player in the cryptocurrency mining sector, is gearing up for another significant sell-off of Bitcoin (BTC). This decision comes after the company’s recent sale of 704 BTC in December 2023,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Marathon Digital readies for big Bitcoin sell-off amid growth - January 5, 2024
- Bitcoin has surged 67% in value since September—here’s why - January 5, 2024
- Larry Fink’s Evolving View on Bitcoin Demonstrates Power of Crypto - January 5, 2024