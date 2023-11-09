Marathon announced a 467% increase in Bitcoin production year-on-year in the third quarter, while hashrate rose over 400% in the same timeframe. Bitcoin mining firm Marathon Digital Holdings saw its revenue surge $670% year-on-year in the third quarter of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Marathon Digital sees 670% revenue gain in Q3 as Bitcoin production surges - November 8, 2023
- Bitcoin traders call for calm as BTC price slips 10% in a week – Cointelegraph - November 8, 2023
- John Deaton Predicts Potential U.S. Approval of Bitcoin ETFs by Late 2023 - November 8, 2023