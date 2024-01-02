MARKET PULSE Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shot up 10.1% in morning trading Tuesday, as the cryptocurrency miner benefited from bitcoin’s surged above the $45,000 level for the first time in 21 months.
