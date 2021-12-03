The bitcoin miner produced 196 BTC in November, down from 417.7 in the month before. Marathon Digital Holdings mined less bitcoin in November than in the previous month as maintenance and upgrades to …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Metaverse-related cryptocurrencies like Axie Infinity and Decentraland are up 37,000% this year, crushing bitcoin and other altcoins - December 3, 2021
- Marathon’s Bitcoin Production Fell In November Due To Maintenance Work On Power Plant - December 3, 2021
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Swings Above $57,000 Resistance - December 3, 2021