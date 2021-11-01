The first bitcoin futures ETF recently debuted, representing a long-awaited moment for crypto investors who want this type of access to digital assets. This news, combined with the SEC’s recent …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- March toward a bitcoin ETF could be limiting investors - October 31, 2021
- 13 Years Ago Today, The Bitcoin White Paper Was Released - October 31, 2021
- Bitcoin price descending channel and loss of momentum could turn $60K to resistance - October 31, 2021