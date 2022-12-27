I want Bitcoin to go down a lot further so I can buy some more,” Cuban said in an appearance on comedian Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast. The owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks said that investing in gold wasn’t worth it,
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Mark Cuban Doubles Down on Bitcoin While Dissing Gold - December 26, 2022
- Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $33M Worth Of BTC Off Binance - December 26, 2022
- 9 Best Bitcoin Mining Software of 2023 | Money - December 26, 2022