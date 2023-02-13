Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has long touted the viability of bitcoin, and despite the cryptocurrency’s volatility, he believes it’s a better investment than gold. “If you have gold you’re …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Mark Cuban Invests in Bitcoin Over Gold: What Do Other Experts Think Is the Better Bet? - February 13, 2023
- Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Expands Data Center to Triple Hash Rate - February 13, 2023
- Led by Bitcoin, blockchain industry starts 2023 off strong: Report - February 13, 2023