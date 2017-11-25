There are some strong opinions when it comes to bitcoin, which has surged seven times in price this year. And then there’s the camp occupying the middle ground, who don’t say it’s the best investment, but also don’t say it’s the worst investment.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Mark Cuban: Only invest in bitcoin if you’re prepared to lose your money - November 25, 2017
- Jamie Dimon: Governments look at bitcoin as a novelty - November 25, 2017
- Modern Mobile-Only Bank Revolut Says Bitcoin Not a Fraud - November 25, 2017