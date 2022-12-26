While Cuban said he wants Bitcoin price to go down a lot further so he can buy some more of it, economist and Bitcoin critic Schiff said NTC is closer to its ceiling than its floor.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Mark Cuban Says Bitcoin Is Good Investment, Economist Peter Schiff Asks To Sell Instead - December 26, 2022
- Winter Storm Elliot Disrupts North American Bitcoin Mining Industry - December 26, 2022
- Someone Just Sent $25M In Bitcoin Onto Gemini - December 26, 2022