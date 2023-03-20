Being a crypto bull has its challenges. Even though bitcoin has surged in 2023, it’s still down more than 60% from its peak of $68,789 reached in November 2021. But one billionaire investor still …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Mark Cuban told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb’ — and he wants bitcoin to plunge so he can buy even more. These are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure - March 19, 2023
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Is Being Made Great Again - March 19, 2023
- Balaji Srinivasan Bets on Bitcoin Reaching $1 Million Due to Hyperinflation - March 19, 2023