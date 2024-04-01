US markets will open after Easter, while Europe and Asia are closed. Investors are focusing on inflation data and economic indicators. TakeAway Points: On Easter Monday, major European and Asian …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Market Returns After Easter Centred On Economic Indicators And Bitcoin’s Performance - April 1, 2024
- Bitcoin Rebounds Over $70K & Sparks $300M Liquidations, Emerging Chainlink Competitor Recognized as New AI Market Leader - April 1, 2024
- Bitcoin Halving Countdown: BTC Price Gears for Strong Breakout Rally to $75,000 - April 1, 2024