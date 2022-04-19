Market Wrap: Altcoins Outperform as Sentiment Improves; Bitcoin Within ‘Value Zone’
2022-04-19
Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptos rose on Tuesday, indicating a greater appetite for risk among traders. Some analysts suggest bitcoin is entering a value zone, which typically precedes strong breakouts …
