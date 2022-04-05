Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Stocks Briefly Dip After Fed Comments; DOGE Rallies
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-04-05
The [Federal Open Market Committee] will continue tightening monetary policy methodically through a series of interest rate increases and by starting to reduce the balance sheet at a rapid pace as …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)