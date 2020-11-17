Market Wrap: Bitcoin Breaks $17.8K, Outperforming Ether in November So Far

Spot volumes and futures open interest pushed bitcoin’s price up Tuesday, beating ether’s performance so far this month. Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $17,688 as of 21:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Gaining 5.3% …
