Bitcoin (BTC) could face a tough January, based on seasonal data. This suggests limited upside despite the recent outperformance in altcoins such as ETH, LINK and ICP. In other news, investors piled …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Daily: SEC Delays Ruling on NYDIG’s Spot Bitcoin ETF Proposal; Kosovo Bans Crypto Mining to Save Energy - January 4, 2022
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Gains May Be Limited in January, Altcoins Outperform - January 4, 2022
- Bitcoin Well Announces Grant of Stock Options and Securities for Services Transactions - January 4, 2022