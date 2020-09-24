Market Wrap: Bitcoin Hits $10.7K; Options Market Likes Sub-$360 Ether

Bitcoin had a small rally Thursday. Meanwhile, the ether options market is giving some investors protection from decentralized finance downsides. Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $10,653 as of 20:00 UTC …
