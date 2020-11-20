Some analysts see $19,000 as certainly within reach, but bitcoin won’t shoot straight up getting there, noted John Kramer, a trader at crypto firm GSR. “It feels more and more …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Hits $18.8K as Total Crypto Locked in DeFi Passes $14B - November 20, 2020
- Bitcoin isn’t the only digital currency staging a stunning comeback in 2020 - November 20, 2020
- Bitcoin is flirting with $20,000 again. How high will it go this time? - November 20, 2020