After spending most of the day in negative territory, cryptocurrencies made a late surge on Friday with bitcoin hitting its highest level since mid-May. Bitcoin is currently trading above $41,000 at …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Hits Two-Month High After Late Day Surge - July 30, 2021
- GoldenTree Asset Management is reportedly investing in Bitcoin - July 30, 2021
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Declines as Buyers Await Lower Support Levels - July 30, 2021