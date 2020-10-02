Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rebounds to $10.5K; Stablecoin Market Cap ‘Goes Parabolic’
2020-10-02
Bitcoin has performed well in the face of a bleak news cycle while stablecoin assets in the crypto ecosystem continue to grow. Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $10,515 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET).
