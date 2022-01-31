Bitcoin (BTC) returned above $38,000 on Monday as bearish sentiment faded. The cryptocurrency was up 2% over the past 24 hours, versus a 4% rise in ether (ETH) over the same period. Metaverse …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rises Above $38K Ahead of Seasonally Strong February - January 31, 2022
- El Salvador angrily rejects IMF call to drop Bitcoin use - January 31, 2022
- Odell Beckham Jr., NFL Stars and Politicians’ Bet in Bitcoin Turns Sour - January 31, 2022