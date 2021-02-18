Bitcoin and ether continue to rise, but that could create problems for overheated derivatives markets. Bitcoin hovers around $52,000 as markets wait and see whether the current price level will be …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $165 Million of Trading Volume - February 18, 2021
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Steadying Around $52K, Ether Surges on Rising Institutional Interest - February 18, 2021
- Yellen says investors should be very careful with some sectors, calls bitcoin ‘highly speculative’ - February 18, 2021