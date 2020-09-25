Market Wrap: Bitcoin Sticks to $10.7K; DeFi Site dForce Doubles TVL in 24 Hours

Buying volume is pushing bitcoin higher. Meanwhile, DeFi investors continue to seek places to park crypto for steady yield. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $10,730 as of 20:30 UTC (4:30 p.m. EDT).
