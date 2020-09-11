It was a quiet day in the bitcoin market while there was action on Uniswap’s total crypto value locked. Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $10,316 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Slipping 0.13% over the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stuck at $10.3K; Uniswap Value Locked Gyrates - September 11, 2020
- “DeFi will outperform Bitcoin in next five years”, says Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead - September 11, 2020
- Today In Payments: Razer Eyes Banking Licenses In US, Europe; Square CEO Jack Dorsey Bullish On Bitcoin - September 11, 2020