Bitcoin is turning bullish Thursday while ether futures open interest sticks around $1 billion the past month. Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $11,537 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Gaining 1.5% over the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Tests $11.5K; Ether Futures Open Interest Flattens - October 15, 2020
- ‘Shorts will be dead’ — Why Dan Tapiero expects a massive Bitcoin shortage - October 15, 2020
- Coinbase to sponsor Bitcoin core developers for first time - October 15, 2020