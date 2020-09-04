Bitcoin is in bear territory for the third straight day and investors are still looking to DeFi to capture gains during the dump. Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $10,606 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET).
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Market Wrap: Bitcoin Tumbles to $9.8K; Investors Continue Plowing Crypto Into DeFi - September 4, 2020
- Alameda Research Claimed Nearly 70% of Wrapped Bitcoin Minted In August - September 4, 2020
- Sub-$10K Bitcoin price caused $653M open interest drop, largest since March - September 4, 2020