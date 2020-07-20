Market Wrap: Derivatives, Altcoins Take Market Spotlight as Bitcoin Dozes at $9,100
2020-07-19
Traders want a bitcoin price breakout but they aren’t sure when that will happen. Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $9,174 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Gaining 0.64% over the previous 24 hours. Bitcoin’s …
