Bitcoin fell below US$22,000 in Friday afternoon trading in Asia as investors after a nervous week seemed to be trimming portfolios ahead of the weekend. Ethereum fell back despite the buzz around its …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Sudden crypto market drop sends bitcoin below $22,000 - August 19, 2022
- Sudden crypto drop sends bitcoin to 3-week low - August 19, 2022
- Markets: Bitcoin below $22,000; Ether extends decline; Cardano, Solana, DOGE slide - August 19, 2022