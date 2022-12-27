Bitcoin and Ethereum extended gains on Tuesday afternoon in Asia along with almost all other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. XRP was the biggest winner, rising nearly …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Market volatility helps one crypto strategy outperform Bitcoin by 246% in 2022 - December 27, 2022
- Shark Tank Investor Mark Cuban Defends Bitcoin: ‘If You Have Gold, You’re Dumb as F***’ - December 27, 2022
- Markets: Bitcoin, Ether extend gains; XRP biggest winner in top 10 cryptos - December 27, 2022