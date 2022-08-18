Bitcoin and Ether traded lower in Thursday afternoon trading in Asia. Solana saw the largest fall among the top 10 tokens by market capitalization, followed by Dogecoin. Asia equity markets were …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- SAIHUB App Announces Support for Bitcoin Lightning Network - August 18, 2022
- Could Bitcoin’s decentralization spare it from a looming recession? - August 18, 2022
- Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Solana, DOGE extend their declines - August 18, 2022