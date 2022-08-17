Bitcoin and Ether traded little-changed in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia. Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP both gained and were the biggest movers among the top 10 coins by market capitalization. See …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Markets: Bitcoin, Ether little changed; DOGE, XRP climb in Asia afternoon trade - August 17, 2022
- Bitcoin price sees firm rejection at $24.5K as traders doubt strength - August 17, 2022
- Crypto On Aug. 17: Bitcoin Price Rises Above $24,000, Ether Outperforms BTC - August 17, 2022