Bitcoin and Ether dipped in Friday afternoon trading in Asia, with nearly all other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies slipping. Dogecoin was the biggest loser, while Cardano’s ADA was the sole …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BTC price forms new support at $16.8K as Bitcoin lures ‘mega whales’ - January 6, 2023
- Bitcoin Holds Before the Jobs Report. ‘Another Big Round of Volatility’ Could Be Coming. - January 6, 2023
- Markets: Bitcoin, Ether slip; Cardano extends gains - January 6, 2023