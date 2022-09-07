Bitcoin dipped under US$19,000 to the lowest price since mid-June in an across-the-market slump for the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization in Wednesday morning trading in Asia. Ether …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Markets: Bitcoin slumps below US$19,000, Ether drops despite Merge progress - September 6, 2022
- How Bitcoin Educates The World About Finance - September 6, 2022
- Bitcoin Dips Below $19K, Hitting Lowest in Two Months - September 6, 2022