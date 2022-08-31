Bitcoin held on to the US$20,000 mark, but was trending weaker in late Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia. Ether was also moving lower, along with most other top 10 coins by market capitalization.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Potential Bitcoin price double-bottom could spark BTC rally to $30K despite ‘extreme fear’ - August 31, 2022
- Markets: Bitcoin trades above US$20,000, Ether slides, Cardano gains - August 31, 2022
- Still Confused About Bitcoin? - August 31, 2022