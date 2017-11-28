Markets Fight Back against Lows in Asia, Bitcoin Hits $10,000 on Some Exchange

U.S equities remained cautious on Monday. But Asian equities which opened lower today fought back against lower values. The U.K Bank Stress Test Results have been released and the Pound has gained today. The U.S will see the CB Consumer Confidence report …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Novogratz: Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are ‘going to be the biggest bubble of our lifetimes’ - November 28, 2017
- Bitcoin Wallet App Abra Announces Ethereum Integration - November 28, 2017
- Bitcoin clears $10,000 - November 28, 2017